Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lowered its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,311 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 9,817 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 5.2% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $22,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $231.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 188.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.40. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 192.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

