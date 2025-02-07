Burford Brothers Inc. Has $9.08 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Burford Brothers Inc. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,473 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 4.5% of Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,319 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $374.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $407.11 and its 200-day moving average is $302.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at $36,761,200. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $322.29.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

