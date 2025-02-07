Calamos Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,187 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of The Mexico Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund during the third quarter worth $4,799,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in The Mexico Fund by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 75,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 29,079 shares during the period. Matisse Capital raised its stake in shares of The Mexico Fund by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 195,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Mexico Fund in the third quarter worth about $160,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alberto Osorio acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.53 per share, for a total transaction of $202,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,588.35. The trade was a 14.97 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Mexico Fund Trading Up 1.8 %

The Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

Shares of MXF stock opened at $14.07 on Friday. The Mexico Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day moving average of $14.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd.

The Mexico Fund Company Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

