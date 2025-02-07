Calamos Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 11,030 Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 11,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 38,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $516,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 33.5% during the third quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 55,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 14,009 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $15.67 on Friday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $14.56 and a twelve month high of $17.55.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.64%.



Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

