Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $139,000 in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000. Calamos Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Templeton Dragon Fund as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the third quarter worth $10,922,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in Templeton Dragon Fund during the 4th quarter worth $2,793,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Templeton Dragon Fund by 855.8% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 219,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after acquiring an additional 196,913 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 116.9% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 141,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 76,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 71,032 shares during the period. 47.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDF opened at $8.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.44. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $10.41.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

