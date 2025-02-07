Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CVRx by 52.6% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 682,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,016,000 after buying an additional 235,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVRx by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 6,443 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of CVRx by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 264,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 27,071 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CVRx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVRX opened at $14.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 11.32 and a quick ratio of 10.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.86 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.29. CVRx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

CVRx ( NASDAQ:CVRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). CVRx had a negative return on equity of 89.06% and a negative net margin of 123.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CVRx in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of CVRx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair upgraded shares of CVRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of CVRx from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of CVRx from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVRx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. The company offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction or systolic heart failure.

