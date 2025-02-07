Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $24.48 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,443 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visa from $326.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Visa from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.73.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $347.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $319.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $294.76. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $351.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $646.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,930,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,500. The trade was a 17.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,146. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

