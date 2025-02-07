Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Cameco were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Cameco by 78.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $349,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Cameco by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 7.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 22.6% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 419,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after purchasing an additional 77,378 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCJ opened at $48.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 256.24 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $35.43 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.83 million. Cameco had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

