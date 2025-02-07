Caprock Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Caprock Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Hello Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,616,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Hello Group by 472.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 105.9% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Hello Group by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 67,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 54,920 shares in the last quarter. 50.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOMO. Bank of America cut shares of Hello Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hello Group from $5.90 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hello Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

Hello Group Trading Up 3.5 %

MOMO stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.96. Hello Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.79 and a 12-month high of $8.19.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

