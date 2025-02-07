Caprock Group LLC Has $302,000 Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 21.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,943,000 after purchasing an additional 81,974 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,400,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter worth $14,949,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth $12,928,000. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL opened at $1,333.41 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $471.06 and a fifty-two week high of $1,769.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,283.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1,107.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $173.56 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.34% and a return on equity of 40.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 EPS.

In other news, CAO Stephanie Buffington sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,388.33, for a total transaction of $291,549.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,784.72. This represents a 26.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 65 shares of company stock worth $90,745. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.