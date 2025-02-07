Caprock Group LLC Purchases Shares of 8,522 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 22,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 44,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.
Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $28.28 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.64.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.
