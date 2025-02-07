Caprock Group LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in KB Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in KB Home by 275.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at KB Home

In other KB Home news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,891,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,708.21. This trade represents a 44.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE KBH opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day moving average of $77.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.86. KB Home has a 1 year low of $59.47 and a 1 year high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 13th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.08. KB Home had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on KB Home from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on KB Home from $82.00 to $74.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on KB Home from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (down from $93.00) on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.21.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

