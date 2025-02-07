Caprock Group LLC Trims Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LW. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,474,000. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,107,929 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,207,000 after buying an additional 1,618,570 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 16,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 156,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,115,000 after buying an additional 44,057 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Stock Performance

NYSE:LW opened at $59.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $107.50.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.35). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Insider Activity at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director Charles A. Blixt bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.25 per share, for a total transaction of $75,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,611.50. The trade was a 5.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.94 per share, for a total transaction of $182,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,181.64. This represents a 12.82 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on LW. Citigroup lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $87.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

