Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. reduced its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CARR. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 171,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $258,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $211,000. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CARR opened at $65.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.35. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $53.13 and a 1-year high of $83.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.78%.

Carrier Global announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Carrier Global from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

