Catalina Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,445 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 1.0% of Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 39,107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,418,000 after purchasing an additional 4,337 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 27,102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $655,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total value of $35,339,911.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,761,200. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $374.32 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.49, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.26.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Tesla from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.29.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

