CCG Wealth Management LLC Acquires 585 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,330 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.2% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $374.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $407.11 and a 200 day moving average of $302.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 183.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.80 and a 1 year high of $488.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. StockNews.com lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.29.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,643,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,775,792.65. The trade was a 2.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862 in the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile



Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.



