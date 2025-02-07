CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 3,457 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 475.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Arista Networks by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 2,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 186.0% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $115.11 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $133.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $97.50 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $92.25 to $106.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $66.25 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $8,663,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,171.04. The trade was a 86.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 6,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $625,013.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,391.76. This represents a 95.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,832 shares of company stock valued at $28,538,497. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

See Also

