Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 131,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,423 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $24,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Cintas by 341.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Cintas by 1,340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $204.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.95. The company has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.26, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $150.70 and a 1-year high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTAS. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cintas from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $185.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.46.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

