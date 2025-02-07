Compass Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Compass Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 368,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.5% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $53,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 425,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,985,000 after buying an additional 52,997 shares during the period. Alpha Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $166.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.67.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $153.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $140.68 and a twelve month high of $168.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.08.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.59%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, Director Mark A. Weinberger bought 1,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

