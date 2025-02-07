Cullinan Associates Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,314 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,295 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.4% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $21,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 101.4% in the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $347.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $351.25.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price target on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Visa from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.73.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $874,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,500. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total transaction of $2,739,263.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,213,146. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

