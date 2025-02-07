Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 4,089 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cullinan Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,073.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total value of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at $76,809,191.40. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.98, for a total value of $9,279,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 696,730 shares in the company, valued at $161,627,425.40. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $231.36 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.76 and a 52-week high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 188.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.50%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

