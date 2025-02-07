DAVENPORT & Co LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,925,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,354,000 after acquiring an additional 40,576 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 674,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,977,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 435,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 328,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 42,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SPHD stock opened at $48.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.23. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $40.84 and a twelve month high of $51.89.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.