DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $722,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $196.25 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $173.01 and a twelve month high of $206.63. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.09.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

