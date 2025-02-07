DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $790,000 Position in Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF (BATS:HCRB – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,790 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hartford Core Bond ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,118,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,346,000 after buying an additional 30,833 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 55,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hartford Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in Hartford Core Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $437,000.

Hartford Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Hartford Core Bond ETF stock opened at $34.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.25.

Hartford Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Hartford Core Bond ETF (HCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in a broad array of global investment grade debt securities with broad maturities. HCRB was launched on Feb 20, 2020 and is managed by Hartford.

