DAVENPORT & Co LLC Increases Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the third quarter valued at approximately $633,469,000. Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,069,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,554,540,000 after buying an additional 487,025 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Synopsys by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $791,923,000 after acquiring an additional 335,993 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 490,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,497,000 after acquiring an additional 267,836 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Synopsys by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,048,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,056,000 after acquiring an additional 257,526 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys
In other news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,774.60. The trade was a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Synopsys Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $533.18 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $457.52 and a 1 year high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $82.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $514.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.45.
Synopsys Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Synopsys
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.