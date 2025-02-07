DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COR. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Cencora during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cencora by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cencora during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cencora by 366.7% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Cencora from $237.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Cencora in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cencora from $289.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.90.

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,678 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.72, for a total value of $383,792.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,648.88. This trade represents a 7.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.97, for a total value of $12,198,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 326,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,670,111.29. This trade represents a 13.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,187 shares of company stock worth $17,790,912. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COR stock opened at $246.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.51. Cencora, Inc. has a one year low of $214.77 and a one year high of $262.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. Cencora had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 266.62%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

