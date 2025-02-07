DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 25.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after buying an additional 920,695 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,021,000 after buying an additional 712,900 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 248.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,180,000 after buying an additional 371,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,144,000 after acquiring an additional 275,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $420.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.12. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.81 and a 52 week high of $421.63. The stock has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 824.55, a PEG ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,718,009.14. This trade represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total transaction of $1,361,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,954,251.12. This trade represents a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,565 shares of company stock valued at $39,898,614. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CRWD shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $430.00 price objective (up from $390.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $290.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

