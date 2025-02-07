DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Holdings in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARGX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in argenx by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of argenx by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the fourth quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in argenx by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $657.97 on Friday. argenx SE has a 12-month low of $349.86 and a 12-month high of $678.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $636.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $574.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -747.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on argenx from $640.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Baird R W lowered shares of argenx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of argenx from $512.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of argenx from $606.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $658.39.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

