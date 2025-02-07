DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 17,588 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC trimmed its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,588 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 55,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 457,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.4% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 599,317 shares in the company, valued at $7,407,558.12. The trade was a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23, a PEG ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.64 and a 1-year high of $12.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 28.34%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.