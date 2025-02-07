DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,091 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fortinet by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Fortinet by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 15,971 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $626,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at $2,302,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 228,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,620,000 after buying an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $1,688,399.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at $448,549.74. The trade was a 79.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $2,150,466.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,384,617.36. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,860 shares of company stock worth $6,469,056 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.3 %

FTNT opened at $104.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.57 and a fifty-two week high of $105.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day moving average is $84.21. The stock has a market cap of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 973.30%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fortinet from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fortinet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortinet from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.73.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

