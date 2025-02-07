DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 518 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 320.8% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 22.9% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 543,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 101,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in AstraZeneca during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $72.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.70. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $87.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.05). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. Equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

