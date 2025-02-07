DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 56 Shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Badger Meter by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Badger Meter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

Badger Meter Trading Down 2.7 %

BMI opened at $215.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.41 and its 200 day moving average is $211.69. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.82 and a 12-month high of $239.11.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. As a group, analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

