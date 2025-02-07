DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 880 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Coastline Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on STT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $139.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, EVP Kathryn M. Horgan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total transaction of $1,224,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,878,784.74. The trade was a 10.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Stock Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $99.51 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.54. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

State Street Company Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.