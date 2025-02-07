E&G Advisors LP Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

E&G Advisors LP reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.9% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Broadcom by 856.9% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,014,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $175,101,000 after acquiring an additional 908,585 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,464.7% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Broadcom by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 38,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its position in Broadcom by 1,952.6% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. The trade was a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $231.36 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 188.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 192.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.04.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

