Enphase Energy’s (ENPH) Sell Rating Reiterated at Glj Research

Glj Research reissued their sell rating on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Glj Research currently has a $50.69 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $134.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.16, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.68. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $58.33 and a 1-year high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.88.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $1,878,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

