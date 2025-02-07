EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Lessened by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,444 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 3,506 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG opened at $126.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.07 and a 200-day moving average of $127.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.06 and a 12-month high of $139.67.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy exploration company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 29.18%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EOG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective (down previously from $151.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.90.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

