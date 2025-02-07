EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $343,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth about $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $374.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $407.11 and its 200-day moving average is $302.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.49, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $488.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.11, for a total value of $2,681,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,745,581.15. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.04, for a total transaction of $43,162,255.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,643,400. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862 over the last ninety days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Tesla from $295.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.