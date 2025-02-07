EQ Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,873 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $51,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 284.9% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.05. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $100.42 and a twelve month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.