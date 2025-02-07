Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Cut by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of XOM stock opened at $108.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $476.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $100.42 and a 12 month high of $126.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.78 and a 200-day moving average of $115.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

