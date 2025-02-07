Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,128 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $28,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 639,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,954,000 after buying an additional 21,852 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 33,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 58,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 25,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the third quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.33 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $100.42 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.05.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. HSBC dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

