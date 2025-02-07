Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stake Cut by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,310 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.5% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 74,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 16,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 30,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.42 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.05. The firm has a market cap of $476.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.