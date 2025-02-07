Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Reduced by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 28,456 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 5.8% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $20,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 30,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Point Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Fourpath Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 172,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Planning LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 691,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,386,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.33 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.05. The firm has a market cap of $476.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $100.42 and a one year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

