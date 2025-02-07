Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,724 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,169,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,437,000 after buying an additional 19,677 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 986,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,359,000 after purchasing an additional 69,554 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 855,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,338,000 after purchasing an additional 175,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 3.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,145,000 after buying an additional 24,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fabrinet by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,621,000 after purchasing an additional 61,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FN. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley cut Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $194.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.29.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $220.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.92. Fabrinet has a 1-year low of $159.69 and a 1-year high of $281.79.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

