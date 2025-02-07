FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $1.65 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695 shares during the period. Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 897.0% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 183,031 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,612,000 after acquiring an additional 164,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1,055.3% during the second quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 124,051 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 113,313 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $128.68 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.35.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVDA. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $148.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

