First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $90.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.72. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $94.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

