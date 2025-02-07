First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Position Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF alerts:

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $37.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.53. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52-week low of $31.50 and a 52-week high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1821 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.