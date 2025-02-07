Flavin Financial Services Inc. Takes $672,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Flavin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.2% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 425,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,985,000 after buying an additional 52,997 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Brightwater Advisory LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Brightwater Advisory LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.67.

Insider Activity

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director Mark A. Weinberger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $147.22 per share, with a total value of $147,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,220. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.8 %

JNJ stock opened at $153.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $140.68 and a 52 week high of $168.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.59%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Featured Articles

