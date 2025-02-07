FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI) Shares Acquired by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (BATS:RDVI – Free Report) by 47.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RDVI. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000.

FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS RDVI opened at $25.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75.

About FT Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF (RDVI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund seeks to provide current income and capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of dividend-paying US equities, while utilizing a naked call writing strategy on the S&P 500 Index.

