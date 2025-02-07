FY2025 EPS Estimates for Cavco Industries Boosted by Wedbush

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Cavco Industries in a research report issued on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $21.93 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $18.00. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cavco Industries’ current full-year earnings is $18.00 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cavco Industries’ Q4 2025 earnings at $5.93 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $5.87 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $6.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $24.82 EPS.

CVCO has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Cavco Industries from $422.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of Cavco Industries stock opened at $537.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $473.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $441.41. Cavco Industries has a 1-year low of $331.08 and a 1-year high of $544.08.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $594,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,602 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cavco Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew A. Nino sold 894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.03, for a total value of $472,952.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,882.13. The trade was a 53.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.18, for a total value of $1,014,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,362.48. This represents a 41.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,619 shares of company stock worth $2,319,395. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

