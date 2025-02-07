Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Acquired by Trust Point Inc.

Trust Point Inc. boosted its position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Graco by 187.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Graco during the third quarter worth about $59,000. MilWealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 8,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.57, for a total transaction of $749,919.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,612 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,918.84. This represents a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter J. O’shea sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $1,604,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,440.16. The trade was a 55.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,882 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,145 in the last quarter. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GGG. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Graco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Graco Stock Down 0.4 %

GGG opened at $84.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.68. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.49 and a 52 week high of $94.77.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 23.00%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Graco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

